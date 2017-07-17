Royal Blood Release Live 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher delivered the song during an April 27 gig at London's Collins' Music Hall as one of several live showcases in advance of their second album arriving in stores.

"How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. The project recently entered the UK charts at No. 1, duplicating the success of their 2014 self-titled record, which went on to become the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.



Royal Blood just wrapped up a month-long run of European festival dates, and will now head to Australia for a pair of shows this week before returning to North America for dates in August that will include sets at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco, CA. Watch the new live video here.