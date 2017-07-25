|
Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film
.
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a video trailer for their farewell concert film, "The End Of The End", ahead of its debut in cinemas worldwide on September 28th. Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project combines the last concert by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - original drummer Bill Ward sat out the reunion tours due to contractual issues - with studio footage of unique and exclusive performances of some of their favourite songs not played on the tour. "To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the group. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf." The global cinema event will present a specially-edited version of the concert film ahead of its official release later this year. here.
