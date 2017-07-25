Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards

Last year, the band released the blues covers record Blue & Lonesome. The reaction to that album played a role in motivating the Stones to return to the studio.

'[We're] cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next. Blue & Lonesome caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn't expect the response."

So, are they working on something? 'Yes, yes, we are -- very, very shortly," he told NME. Read more here.