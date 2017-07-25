The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'

The project delivers the group's first record with drummer Rufus Taylor - son of Queen legend Roger Taylor - who joined the lineup in two years ago after the departure of Emily Dolan Davies when she replaced original sticksman Ed Graham for sessions on 2015's "Last Of Our Kind."

"Why should anybody care? Because if you don't, we're f-d!!," says frontman Justin Hawkins of the forthcoming album. "History will remember us as the apathetic generation who negligently ushered in a dreadful dystopian age that may or may not come to be known as 'The Rise of the Arseclowns'. We cannot allow this to continue!

"You may not give a s**t about Brexit or Trump, but PLEASE... give a s**t about The Darkness otherwise the last bastion of cultural sensibility will fall and our airwaves will be polluted by meaningless pop purveyed by a***holes and morons... Oh wait!" here.