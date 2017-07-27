|
Yes Add Steve Howe's son Dylan To Band's Tour Lineup
.
Yes have announced that Steve Howe's son Dylan will be joining drummer Alan White in the band's rhythm section for this summer's North American Yestival tour. The twin drumming harkens back to the legendary group's early 90s Union tour which featured two drummers playing simultaneously. White had this to say, "It's a pleasure for me to welcome Dylan Howe to the YES stage. "I've known Dylan for most of his life and I'm proud to think I've helped to be an inspiration in his musical journey. I'm very much looking forward to performing with him this summer for the upcoming Yes tour." Dylan added, "I feel very honored and fortunate to have got the call to join Yes this summer. This to me is, quite possibly, the musical zenith of my career - my love for this music and the great musicianship that runs through it has always been a massive inspiration to me. Bill and Alan's drumming is why I started playing the drums in the first place, and to have the opportunity to honor their great contribution to drumming whilst playing alongside Alan with my brilliant father and this outstanding lineup is a dream come true for me." The Yestival tour kicks off on August 4th in Greensboro, NC and will conclude on September 19th in Huntington, NY. The trek will feature support from Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy. Yestival 2017 Summer Tour Dates:
