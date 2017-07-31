Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music

Contrary to reports that a new music was in the works, including a suggestion by his label president that there are plans in place for a new album, Hunt told the Boot, 'No, I don't have a timeline, to be honest."

It sounds like the newly married country crossover artist has got his priorities in a new order. Hunt went on to explain, 'I don't want to come off as' I'm not excited about making music or I'm not very hopeful to have new music for the fans who are anxiously awaiting new music, but, you know, I'm in a place in my career and in my life where I'm not willing to give music 100 percent of me anymore." Read more here.