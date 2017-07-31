Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online

The band's 31-song set before 37,000 fans at The Dome At America's Center mixed hits with classic tracks and ran a marathon 3.5 hours, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The date marked GNR's return to the midwestern city 26 years after a riot broke out at a 1991 concert when frontman Axl Rose tackled a spectator who was photographing the show, resulting in injuries, arrests and property damage.

This time, the rockers came in peace while extending an olive branch with a cheeky reference to the past. "St. Louis - seems like just yesterday we were here," said a voice off-stage as the band members took the stage.

A six-song encore included covers of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "The Seeker" by The Who, as well as "Sorry", "Patience", "Don't Cry" and "Paradise City."

"Hopefully we'll see you again," said Rose at the end of the night. "Hopefully a lot sooner." The summer leg of shows wrap up in San Antonio, TX on September 8, before the group reconvenes for more fall dates starting October 8 in Philadelphia, PA. Watch videos from the tour kick off here.