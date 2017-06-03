Liam Gallagher Gives Back With His Very First Solo Concert

The former Oasis frontman told the crowd, 'Normal service has resumed," before he launched into tracks from his upcoming album, As You Were, including the single 'Wall of Glass," which is projected to arrive this week.

For the performance, the singer also played six Oasis songs. Oasis rhythm guitarist Bonehead joined Gallagher for a version of 'Be Here Now," on a stage set with 22 candles, one for each of the victims of last week's bombing after an Ariana Grande concert. Read more here.