|
Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert
.
(Radio.com) Rumors are circulating that Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite to perform at the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert, One Love Manchester, this weekend (June 4). Proceeds go to benefit the victims of the terror attack, where 22 people died at a Grande concert last week. The rumors began when Black Eyed Peas' Taboo listed Oasis among other bands as part of the lineup in a now-deleted tweet for the upcoming show. Taboo has since claimed the tweet was a mistake, but this hasn't stopped fans from hoping. Fans are also speculating about an impending reunion after Liam wished his brother a happy 50th birthday this year and remarked that he would prefer to be in Oasis than perform as a solo musician, according to NME. "Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let's get that ' We know that. I prefer to be in a band," he said. "But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?" Read more here.
Proceeds go to benefit the victims of the terror attack, where 22 people died at a Grande concert last week. The rumors began when Black Eyed Peas' Taboo listed Oasis among other bands as part of the lineup in a now-deleted tweet for the upcoming show.
Taboo has since claimed the tweet was a mistake, but this hasn't stopped fans from hoping. Fans are also speculating about an impending reunion after Liam wished his brother a happy 50th birthday this year and remarked that he would prefer to be in Oasis than perform as a solo musician, according to NME.
"Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let's get that ' We know that. I prefer to be in a band," he said. "But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?" Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman
• Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album
• Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction
• The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour
• CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years
• Blind Guardian Release 'Mirror Mirror' Live Track Video
• Vanish Streaming New Song From Forthcoming EP
• Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals
• Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'
• Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death
• Eagles Of Death Metal Stars Pens Letter To Concert Bombing Survivors
• Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video
• Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour
• All Time Low Streaming New Song 'Good Times'
• Alter Bridge Announce Triple Disc Live And Rarities Album
• Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight
• Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts
• Katy Perry Reveals New Details For 'Witness' Album
• Drake And Ludacris End Long Running Feud
• Ariana Grande's Mother Shares Message For Concert Bombing Survivors
• Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Track To Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'
• Lorde Invites Cashier From Food Store To Governors Ball
• Harry Styles Calls Young Concert Bombing Victim
• Imagine Dragons Fuel 'Murder On The Orient Express' Trailer
• Rihanna Posts Tribute to Fan Who Passed Away
• Mariah Carey Addresses Nick Cannon Rumors
• Jay Z Joined Courtside At Game 1 of NBA Finals By Rihanna
• Garth Brooks Takes The Flex 4 Forces Challenge
• Kanye West's Dark Twisted Fantasy Original Title Revealed
• Liam Gallagher Gives Back With His Very First Solo Concert
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.