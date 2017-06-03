Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert

Proceeds go to benefit the victims of the terror attack, where 22 people died at a Grande concert last week. The rumors began when Black Eyed Peas' Taboo listed Oasis among other bands as part of the lineup in a now-deleted tweet for the upcoming show.

Taboo has since claimed the tweet was a mistake, but this hasn't stopped fans from hoping. Fans are also speculating about an impending reunion after Liam wished his brother a happy 50th birthday this year and remarked that he would prefer to be in Oasis than perform as a solo musician, according to NME.

"Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let's get that ' We know that. I prefer to be in a band," he said. "But that's not happening, so you can't sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?" Read more here.