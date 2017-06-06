|
Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher
.
(Radio.com) Country music star Carrie Underwood took to social media on Monday afternoon (June 5th) to wish her NHL star husband Mike Fisher a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to this handsome hunk!" she wrote, sharing a photo of Fisher holding his Nashville Predators' Captain's jersey. "I'll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the 'C.' "I was so proud on that day and I'm even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He's definitely the only FISH in the "C" for me!" The Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in game four of the Stanely Cup finals tonight in Nashville. Pittsburgh currently leads the series 2-1. Check out Carrie's full post here.
