Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member
(hennemusic) There appears to be some kind of internal rift between Journey cofounder Neal Schon and keyboard player Jonathan Cain with the guitarist sharing his displeasure via social media this past weekend. hennemusic has the following details: Schon took to Instagram Sunday (June 4) with the following message that appeared to be directly towards Cain: "I want to be elevated by whom I play with, not feel like I've got cement shoes. If anyone is unhappy they are not running My band, then They should leave." The comments were featured alongside an image that reads: "My journey hasn't been easy, but I'm still…standing, laughing, forgiving, loving, learning and living. I'm perfectly imperfect and unapologetically me." Schon got more specific with some follow-up comments (which have since been deleted), writing, "I've stated how I felt about mixing Religion and Politics and how our music is not of 1 religion - Democratic or Republican. This is and has been an issue with myself Mr Cain and his now wife since he married" - a reference to Cain's wife, Pentecostal Christian televangelist Paula White. "I've had to fight this whole time to protect the Brand I built with Steve Perry way before Gregg and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then," he added. "Well frankly, I'm tired of having to defend all by myself. [Bassist] Ross [Valory] is no help. I continue to grow and be completely creative and want to take the band Neal Schon's JRNY on an exciting new trip musically. "Yes we will always have all hits to play But there must be musical growth also. I also need to surround myself with people that care as I do. I'll never stop." Schon also added a comment to another Instagram post featuring a live image of the guitarist and singer Arnel Pineda that reads: "We all come from somewhere - some of us remember - I do. Thank you Carlos and Gregg", referring to his days with keyboardist Gregg Rolie in Carlos Santana's band before the pair started Journey in 1973. Read Cain's apparent response and some following up posts from Arnel here.
