Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Performance At Manchester Benefit Concert

Surprise guest Gallagher took the stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground near the end of the event, opening with the 1994 Oasis classic, "Rock 'n' Roll Star", before performing his newly-released solo tune and being joined by Coldplay for the UK Top 10 hit "Live Forever."

Earlier in the evening, Coldplay teamed up with host and organizer Ariana Grande for Oasis' 1996 UK No. 1 smash, "Don't Look Back In Anger." "What an amazing night last night," posted Liam on social media Monday, "Pure love vibrations. Nobody comes close to Manchester. Love forever LG." Read more and watch videos from the performance here.