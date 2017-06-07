|
Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release 'Speak to a Girl' Video
(Radio.com) Husband and wife country music hit makers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released a new music video for their latest duet "Speak to a Girl." The track was released as a single back in March. The song is all about respect as evidenced by these lines in the chorus 'Cause that's how you talk to a woman, that's how you speak to a girl, that's how you get with a lady who's worth more than anything in your whole world. "You better respect your mama, respect the hell out of her, 'cause that's how you talk to a woman, and that's how you speak to a girl." The clip features the superstar couple in various states of amorous embrace. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
