Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor

Guitarist Tony Iommi will be attending the ceremony to accept the honor on behalf of the retired band and bassist Geezer Butler shared the following comments with Metal Hammer about the award:

"Thank you for this award. It's good to know that after almost 50 years Sabbath is still relevant, and has its importance in the history of music. I want to thank our fans who have been with us along the way, without them there would be no Sabbath."

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade had this to say, "Black Sabbath are, quite simply, the Ground Zero for metal. Without them, heavy music wouldn't exist as we know and love it today, and it only seems right that in a year where we're celebrating the power of our scene, we acknowledge the influence of the Mac Daddies themselves."