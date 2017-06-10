Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song
06-10-2017
.
Avenged Sevenfold

(Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold is modifying their latest album, "The Stage," adding new songs over the coming months. The band released the first new addition to the album arrived this morning in the form of a Mexican folk song titled, "Malaguena Salerosa," the band's first-ever Spanish-language release.

The new track arrives with a behind-the-scenes video showing the band in the studio recording the unusual track with producer Joe Barresi. The video gives fans a chance to see horn players Sarah Bauza and Rachel Tate Herrmann in action.

"I've always loved that song," says guitarist Synyster Gates of the song. "There have been a few interesting interpretations over the years, including Chingon's version from the Kill Bill Volume 2 soundtrack. That's a great example of how a timeless song can be made relevant with a creative modern take. The structure, arrangement and incredible vocal work of their rendition was inspiring."

According to the band, they'd originally planned to record the song in both Spanish and English, the band decided to forgo the latter in favor of the traditional version.

"We wanted to do the song justice," says frontman M. Shadows, "and that meant singing in its original language. It was difficult, but I worked on it for weeks and had a Spanish-speaking friend come over daily to go over pronunciation. I also brought him to the studio to produce the vocals. It was important to me to get it right."

"We've said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience," says Shadows. "For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey." Check out the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold Music, DVDs, Books and more

Avenged Sevenfold T-shirts and Posters

More Avenged Sevenfold News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song

Avenged Sevenfold Release 'God Damn' Video

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates

Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert

Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ

Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold?

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup

Avenged Sevenfold Says Last Album Too Close To Metallica 2016 In Review


More Stories for Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song- Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'- The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces- more

Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards- Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour- Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death- more

Page Too:
Miley Cyrus Releases New Song Called 'Inspired'- David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video- Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album- more

Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift- Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour- Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards- Fifth Harmony 'Down' Video- more

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims- Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release- Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song

Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'

The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show

Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Thoughts On 'After Laughter'

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score

Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Miley Cyrus Releases New Song Called 'Inspired'

David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video

Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album

Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video

Vic Mensa Releases New 4-Track Capsule 'The Manuscript'

Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

Old Dominion Announce New Album 'Happy Endings'

Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Kendrick Lamar Faced Backlash For Sister's Graduation Gift

Coldplay's Chris Martin's Shares His Current Playlist

Selena Gomez Loves Video Of 4-Year-Old Singing 'Bad Liar'

Brad Paisley Does Surprise High School Graduation Performance

Rihanna Releases Clip From Malawi Humanitarian Trip

Chance the Rapper and New Edition to Receive BET Awards Honors

Pharrell Sings 'Happy' To 8-Year-Old Leukemia Patient

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.