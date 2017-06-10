|
Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song
.
(Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold is modifying their latest album, "The Stage," adding new songs over the coming months. The band released the first new addition to the album arrived this morning in the form of a Mexican folk song titled, "Malaguena Salerosa," the band's first-ever Spanish-language release. The new track arrives with a behind-the-scenes video showing the band in the studio recording the unusual track with producer Joe Barresi. The video gives fans a chance to see horn players Sarah Bauza and Rachel Tate Herrmann in action. "I've always loved that song," says guitarist Synyster Gates of the song. "There have been a few interesting interpretations over the years, including Chingon's version from the Kill Bill Volume 2 soundtrack. That's a great example of how a timeless song can be made relevant with a creative modern take. The structure, arrangement and incredible vocal work of their rendition was inspiring." According to the band, they'd originally planned to record the song in both Spanish and English, the band decided to forgo the latter in favor of the traditional version. "We wanted to do the song justice," says frontman M. Shadows, "and that meant singing in its original language. It was difficult, but I worked on it for weeks and had a Spanish-speaking friend come over daily to go over pronunciation. I also brought him to the studio to produce the vocals. It was important to me to get it right." "We've said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience," says Shadows. "For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey." Check out the video here.
The new track arrives with a behind-the-scenes video showing the band in the studio recording the unusual track with producer Joe Barresi. The video gives fans a chance to see horn players Sarah Bauza and Rachel Tate Herrmann in action.
"I've always loved that song," says guitarist Synyster Gates of the song. "There have been a few interesting interpretations over the years, including Chingon's version from the Kill Bill Volume 2 soundtrack. That's a great example of how a timeless song can be made relevant with a creative modern take. The structure, arrangement and incredible vocal work of their rendition was inspiring."
According to the band, they'd originally planned to record the song in both Spanish and English, the band decided to forgo the latter in favor of the traditional version.
"We wanted to do the song justice," says frontman M. Shadows, "and that meant singing in its original language. It was difficult, but I worked on it for weeks and had a Spanish-speaking friend come over daily to go over pronunciation. I also brought him to the studio to produce the vocals. It was important to me to get it right."
"We've said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience," says Shadows. "For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey." Check out the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'
• The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces
• Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Thoughts On 'After Laughter'
• Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
• Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score
• Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury
• Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
• Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'
• Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video
• Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
• Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
• David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video
• Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album
• Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video
• Vic Mensa Releases New 4-Track Capsule 'The Manuscript'
• Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts
• Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha
• Old Dominion Announce New Album 'Happy Endings'
• Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
• Kendrick Lamar Faced Backlash For Sister's Graduation Gift
• Coldplay's Chris Martin's Shares His Current Playlist
• Selena Gomez Loves Video Of 4-Year-Old Singing 'Bad Liar'
• Brad Paisley Does Surprise High School Graduation Performance
• Rihanna Releases Clip From Malawi Humanitarian Trip
• Chance the Rapper and New Edition to Receive BET Awards Honors
• Pharrell Sings 'Happy' To 8-Year-Old Leukemia Patient
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.