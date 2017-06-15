Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

At the close of her L.A. Witness concert, fans noticed that some lyrics to "Swish Swish" were altered. A line that once threatened, 'Don't you come for me" became the more wholesome, 'God bless you on your journey."

Viewers who saw Perry's Today Show appearance recognized the line, reports Vanity Fair. Asked about the "Bad Blood," Perry told Today Show's Natalie Morales that "Swish Swish" is not exclusively about Taylor Swift and Katy wishes her the best.

'That [feud interpretation] might be your story, but my story that I know is true for me is that I've had not just one person bully me, or one person hold me down, or met one troll," she said. "All I need to say to her is, I love her, and God bless her on her journey, and that's it." Watch the performance here.