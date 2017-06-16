Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer
06-16-2017
Foo Fighters

(Radio.com) Dave Grohl has a big heart, as he proved yet again by sending a touching note to the husband of UK Foo Fighters fan who recently died of cancer. The woman, Laura Plane, suffered an eight-year battle with the disease before she died last year.

She and her husband Jon were huge Foo fans. When they were married, they danced to the band's song "Everlong" for their first dance and they had planned to attend a Foo Fighters gig to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

But Laura was too ill to make the show. So her husband posted a note to the band to ask them to play "Everlong" at Glastonbury festival in her honor. After the post went viral Grohl wrote a response to Plane on a piece of scrap paper: "Jon - Dave here," he wrote. "Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of you at Glasto. Take care mate." Read more here.

