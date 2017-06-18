Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Pallenberg was best known for roles in '60s classics, including Barbarella and Candy, as well as Performance, the 1970 crime drama starring Mick Jagger. The icon's offscreen paramours included two Rolling Stones: She became involved with Stones founder Brian Jones before his death in 1969, and later romanced Richards from 1967 to 1980.

"I like a high-spirited woman. And with Anita, you knew you were taking on a valkyrie -- she who decides who dies in battle," Richards wrote in his 2010 autobiography, Life. He also discussed their shared heroin addiction and penchant for living on the edge. The Stones songs 'Angie" and 'You Got the Silver" were written about Pallenberg. Read more here.