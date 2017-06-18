|
Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
.
(Radio.com) Anita Pallenberg, the Italian-German actress, model, and longtime romantic partner of Keith Richards, has died at age 73. She is survived by Marlon and Angela, her two children with Richards. Another son, Tara, passed away as an infant in 1976. Pallenberg was best known for roles in '60s classics, including Barbarella and Candy, as well as Performance, the 1970 crime drama starring Mick Jagger. The icon's offscreen paramours included two Rolling Stones: She became involved with Stones founder Brian Jones before his death in 1969, and later romanced Richards from 1967 to 1980. "I like a high-spirited woman. And with Anita, you knew you were taking on a valkyrie -- she who decides who dies in battle," Richards wrote in his 2010 autobiography, Life. He also discussed their shared heroin addiction and penchant for living on the edge. The Stones songs 'Angie" and 'You Got the Silver" were written about Pallenberg. Read more here.
Pallenberg was best known for roles in '60s classics, including Barbarella and Candy, as well as Performance, the 1970 crime drama starring Mick Jagger. The icon's offscreen paramours included two Rolling Stones: She became involved with Stones founder Brian Jones before his death in 1969, and later romanced Richards from 1967 to 1980.
"I like a high-spirited woman. And with Anita, you knew you were taking on a valkyrie -- she who decides who dies in battle," Richards wrote in his 2010 autobiography, Life. He also discussed their shared heroin addiction and penchant for living on the edge. The Stones songs 'Angie" and 'You Got the Silver" were written about Pallenberg. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour
• Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'
• Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'
• Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy
• Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial
• David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years
• Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup
• Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute
• Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video
• Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer
• U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online
• Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Diplo Once Again Shrugs off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking
• Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer
• Scotty McCreery Jams With Fan Suffering Incurable Disease
• Jaden Smith Dusts Off Infamous White Batman Suit For 'Batman' Video
• Freddie Gibbs Reignites Feud With Jeezy
• Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship
• DJ Khaled Wants To Collaborate With Eminem
• Danny Elfman Composing 'Justice League' Score
• Chance the Rapper Backs $2 Million Initiative for Chicago Youth
• French Montana Reveals Inspiration For 'Unforgettable' Video
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.