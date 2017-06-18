Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer

The two performed "Jolene" and "Party in the U.S.A" and it doesn't take too long for a crowd to start forming. Following Cyrus' cover of godmother Dolly Parton's "Jolene," she removed her wig, hat and glasses and Fallon introduced her to the delight of the local commuters.

"This is my first time at the subway station. This is exciting for me," Cyrus says before segueing into her hit "Party in the U.S.A." for which she cleverly changed the lyrics to, "It's a party in the subway." Watch her performance here.