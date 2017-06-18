Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer
06-18-2017
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) Miley Cyrus was well known for her disguises while acting on Hannah Montana, so she put her talents to the test. On Wednesday night (June 14), on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus and the talk show host donned disguises -- fake wigs, sunglasses and cowboy hats -- and entered the 50th Street Subway Station in New York City to start busking and see if anyone noticed.

The two performed "Jolene" and "Party in the U.S.A" and it doesn't take too long for a crowd to start forming. Following Cyrus' cover of godmother Dolly Parton's "Jolene," she removed her wig, hat and glasses and Fallon introduced her to the delight of the local commuters.

"This is my first time at the subway station. This is exciting for me," Cyrus says before segueing into her hit "Party in the U.S.A." for which she cleverly changed the lyrics to, "It's a party in the subway." Watch her performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer

