Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
06-19-2017
.
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) Rock icon Bob Seger has made the majority of his catalog available to streaming services after years as one of the last major artist holdouts to the format.

The Detroit rocker has released thirteen albums - including three greatest hits sets - to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio.

Ten of Seger's albums are also available via digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man", 1975's "Beautiful Loser", 1976's "Night Moves" and "Live Bullet", 1978's "Stranger In Town", 1980's "Against The Wind", 1986's "Like A Rock", 1991's "The Fire Inside", and his 1994 US Diamond-selling (10 million copies) "Greatest Hits" package and it's 2003 companion, "Greatest Hits 2."

Also issued to streaming services are 1981's live set, "Nine Tonight", 1982's "The Distance" and 2011's "Ultimate Hits" - all previously available for download. Seger has been looking forward to making his music available to stream and download for years, and he explained to Rolling Stone in 2014 what the holdup was in getting the situation resolved.

"It's an ongoing issue with my manager and Capitol Records," he said "They agreed to something many years ago about new media and they don't want to live up to it. Until that's resolved, we let very little out ... It does [frustrate me]. I wish people could get any song at any time."

There appears to be more work ahead, as several albums from Seger's extensive catalog remain unavailable. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bob Seger Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bob Seger T-shirts and Posters

More Bob Seger News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour

Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Eagles' Tribute From Bob Seger, Kings Of Leon Goes Online

Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves 40th Anniversary

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Live Bullet 40th Anniversary Special

Bob Seger Jams With Bruce Springsteen In Detroit

Bob Seger Plans New Album and 'Bucket List' Tour Next Year


More Stories for Bob Seger

Bob Seger Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Page Too:
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams

Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video

YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway

Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover

A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75

Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture

Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'

Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion

Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future

Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.