|
Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
.
(hennemusic) Rock icon Bob Seger has made the majority of his catalog available to streaming services after years as one of the last major artist holdouts to the format. The Detroit rocker has released thirteen albums - including three greatest hits sets - to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. Ten of Seger's albums are also available via digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man", 1975's "Beautiful Loser", 1976's "Night Moves" and "Live Bullet", 1978's "Stranger In Town", 1980's "Against The Wind", 1986's "Like A Rock", 1991's "The Fire Inside", and his 1994 US Diamond-selling (10 million copies) "Greatest Hits" package and it's 2003 companion, "Greatest Hits 2." Also issued to streaming services are 1981's live set, "Nine Tonight", 1982's "The Distance" and 2011's "Ultimate Hits" - all previously available for download. Seger has been looking forward to making his music available to stream and download for years, and he explained to Rolling Stone in 2014 what the holdup was in getting the situation resolved. "It's an ongoing issue with my manager and Capitol Records," he said "They agreed to something many years ago about new media and they don't want to live up to it. Until that's resolved, we let very little out ... It does [frustrate me]. I wish people could get any song at any time." There appears to be more work ahead, as several albums from Seger's extensive catalog remain unavailable. Read more here.
The Detroit rocker has released thirteen albums - including three greatest hits sets - to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio.
Ten of Seger's albums are also available via digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man", 1975's "Beautiful Loser", 1976's "Night Moves" and "Live Bullet", 1978's "Stranger In Town", 1980's "Against The Wind", 1986's "Like A Rock", 1991's "The Fire Inside", and his 1994 US Diamond-selling (10 million copies) "Greatest Hits" package and it's 2003 companion, "Greatest Hits 2."
Also issued to streaming services are 1981's live set, "Nine Tonight", 1982's "The Distance" and 2011's "Ultimate Hits" - all previously available for download. Seger has been looking forward to making his music available to stream and download for years, and he explained to Rolling Stone in 2014 what the holdup was in getting the situation resolved.
"It's an ongoing issue with my manager and Capitol Records," he said "They agreed to something many years ago about new media and they don't want to live up to it. Until that's resolved, we let very little out ... It does [frustrate me]. I wish people could get any song at any time."
There appears to be more work ahead, as several albums from Seger's extensive catalog remain unavailable. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized
• Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances
• Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video
• YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
• Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
• Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video
• Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
• Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway
• Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover
• A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75
• Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture
• Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'
• Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home
• DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video
• Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Lorde Announces North American Tour
• Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover
• Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video
• Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion
• Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future
• Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'
• Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood
• Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.