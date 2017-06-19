|
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams
.
A mashup featuring Iron Maiden's "Trooper" and Michael Jackson's "Beat It" is approaching 666,000 streams after the "Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson" YouTube video clip went viral. The unusual mashup of the early 1980s classics was made by Nightmare Lyra and also includes samples from Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh", Judas Priest's Painkiller" and Billy Idol's "White Wedding." As of Sunday night (June 18th) the video had been streamed just under 606,000 times, just a few thousand away from the 'Number Of The Beast'. Nightmare Lyra explained where the inspiration came from: "Was playing some riffs on my Ukulele the other day and suddenly I realized The Trooper and Beat It were surprisingly similar. Then I decided I had to make this." Stream it here.
The unusual mashup of the early 1980s classics was made by Nightmare Lyra and also includes samples from Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh", Judas Priest's Painkiller" and Billy Idol's "White Wedding."
As of Sunday night (June 18th) the video had been streamed just under 606,000 times, just a few thousand away from the 'Number Of The Beast'. Nightmare Lyra explained where the inspiration came from: "Was playing some riffs on my Ukulele the other day and suddenly I realized The Trooper and Beat It were surprisingly similar. Then I decided I had to make this." Stream it here.
• Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized
• Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances
• Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video
• YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
• Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
• Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video
• Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
• Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway
• Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover
• A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75
• Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture
• Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'
• Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home
• DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video
• Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Lorde Announces North American Tour
• Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover
• Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video
• Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion
• Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future
• Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'
• Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood
• Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.