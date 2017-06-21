Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup
06-21-2017
.
Seether

Seether have announced the details for their 5th Annual Rise Above Fest, which will be taking place on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd at Darling's Waterfront Park in Bangor, Maine .

Billed as the largest suicide awareness event in the world, the festival will include performers including Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Skillet, Halestorm, Falling in Reverse, and more.

"I started this festival as a tribute to anyone who has lost someone. If this festival does something to help one person reconsider the tragic choice of suicide, then it will be the greatest success of my career," said Seether's Shaun Morgan. Find more details here.

advertisement

Seether Music, DVDs, Books and more

Seether T-shirts and Posters

More Seether News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Seether Release 'Let You Down' Video, Confirm Album Details

Korn and Shinedown Lead Seether's Rise Above Fest Lineup

Seether Release 'Save Today' Video

Seether Frustrated By The Lack Of Rock On Rock Radio

Seether and Baroness Lead Additions to Reading and Leeds Festivals

Papa Roach and Seether Kicking Off Tour This Week


More Stories for Seether

Seether Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All- Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour- Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks- Pink Floyd- more

Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online- KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show- Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage- A Perfect Circle- more

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Page Too:
John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons- Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42- The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory- Lorde- more

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson- Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'- Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards- more

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All

Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour

Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks

Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned

Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released

Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band

The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival

Liam Gallagher Slams Today's Brand Of Rock Stars

U2 Joshua Tree Tour Delayed Release Of New Album

Imagine Dragons Give Super Fan The Surprise Of His Lifetime

Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP

Nothing More Announce North American Tour

Hogan's Goat Streaming New Single 'Pennymade'

Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Going International

Singled Out: Willamena's When You Close Your Eyes

• more

Page Too News Stories
John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42

The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory

Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies

Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love'

Deadmau5 Mocks DJ Khaled's Disastrous Electric Daisy Carnival Set

Shania Twain's New Music Inspired By Life's Struggles

Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Fairytale Search Is Over

Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From Blake Shelton's Birthday Celebration

The 'Nicki Minaj Challenge' Sweeping Social Media

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson

Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'

Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards

Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'

Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.