Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

Billed as the largest suicide awareness event in the world, the festival will include performers including Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Skillet, Halestorm, Falling in Reverse, and more.

"I started this festival as a tribute to anyone who has lost someone. If this festival does something to help one person reconsider the tragic choice of suicide, then it will be the greatest success of my career," said Seether's Shaun Morgan. Find more details here.