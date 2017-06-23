|
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
.
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath have announced that they will release a limited edition vinyl box set, "The Ten Year War", on September 29. The individually-numbered packages will deliver 180-gram splatter-colored remastered editions of eight albums from the band's classic 1970s catalog - from their groundbreaking self-titled 1970 debut to 1978's "Never Say Die!" - alongside a series of rarities and goodies for fans. With exclusive artwork created by renowned street artist, graphic designer and activist Shepard Fairey, "The Ten Year War" is named after a brochure published by Black Sabbath in 1978 in response to years of negative criticism from the mainstream press. Billed with the tagline "more good press than most - more bad press than any", the document mixes artwork and copies of bad reviews by several high-profile media brands of the era, including Billboard and Rolling Stone. The brochure is reproduced for the 2017 box set, as well as a reprinted tour poster from a 1972 show at Seattle's Centre Arena, the official "Tenth Anniversary World Tour" 1978 tour program, and a hardback book featuring comments from fellow rockers and photos of the group on tour and in the studio. Also included are a pair of rare 7" singles, including the Japanese pressing of Sabbath's cover of The Crow track "Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" as featured on their debut, and the Chilean radio promo for their 1970 classic, "Paranoid" - both reproduced in their original sleeves. Read more here.
