|
Foo Fighters Glastonbury Performance Streaming Online
.
(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters headlined the UK's Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night (June 24th) and video from the band's full 2-hour-plus set is available to stream online. Dave Grohl acknowledged the group's return to the event after they were forced to cancel a 2015 appearance and the remaining shows on a European tour when the singer suffered a leg fracture when he fell off the stage in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12 of that year. UK rockers Florence And The Machine stepped in to fill the Foos slot at the 2015 edition of legendary UK festival. "I'm about two years late, I'm sorry," said Grohl as the band arrived on stage. "Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you something: for all of you who were here in 2015, I'm sorry I missed ya. But I watched that show on my laptop, as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful. And my friend Florence, got to headline that year and I'm very happy that that happened because, you know what, I thought she should have been headlining, anyway. "And, as I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching the show on tv, she played a Foo Fighters song, man…wayyy better than we've ever played it. So I thought I'd come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence." Grohl and the group then opened their 20-song set with the 2002 classic, "Times Like These", before delivering a masterful mix of tunes from their career, including the new single, "Run", from the forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold." Read more and stream the show here.
Dave Grohl acknowledged the group's return to the event after they were forced to cancel a 2015 appearance and the remaining shows on a European tour when the singer suffered a leg fracture when he fell off the stage in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12 of that year.
UK rockers Florence And The Machine stepped in to fill the Foos slot at the 2015 edition of legendary UK festival. "I'm about two years late, I'm sorry," said Grohl as the band arrived on stage. "Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you something: for all of you who were here in 2015, I'm sorry I missed ya. But I watched that show on my laptop, as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful. And my friend Florence, got to headline that year and I'm very happy that that happened because, you know what, I thought she should have been headlining, anyway.
"And, as I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching the show on tv, she played a Foo Fighters song, man…wayyy better than we've ever played it. So I thought I'd come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence."
Grohl and the group then opened their 20-song set with the 2002 classic, "Times Like These", before delivering a masterful mix of tunes from their career, including the new single, "Run", from the forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold." Read more and stream the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Glastonbury Performance Streaming Online
• Queen and Adam Lambert Rock Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Metallica Streaming Live 'Battery' Video
• Alter Bridge Release 'Cradle To The Grave' Video
• Liam Gallagher Announces Solo Album and Tour
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Kick Off Tour
• Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Announce Tour
• Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Valley Runs Low' Unplugged Video
• Toadies Announce New Album And Tour
• Like Moths to Flames To Play Debut Album At Upcoming Shows
• The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour
• Blink-182 To Headline Music Midtown Festival
• Kid Rock Announces His Third Annual Fish Fry
• Armored Saint's Storytellers Episode Of Mars Attacks Podcast Released
• KingBathmat Preview New Album 'Dark Days'
• DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
• Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'
• Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants
• Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live
• Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video
• Carrie Underwood and Ice-T Lead Hollywood Walk of Fame Additions
• The-Dream Releases 'Summer Body' With Fabolous
• Fifth Harmony Star Reveals The Real 'Fifth Member' of Group
• Singled Out: Sam Rochford's So Easy
• Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour
• Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage
• Dr. Luke And Kesha's Mother Address Defamation Case Dismissal
• Radiohead Makes Special Dedication With 'OK Computer' Reissue
• Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Bares His Soul Online
• One Direction Stars React To Harry Styles Family Tragedy
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.