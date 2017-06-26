Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Glastonbury Performance Streaming Online
06-26-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters headlined the UK's Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night (June 24th) and video from the band's full 2-hour-plus set is available to stream online.

Dave Grohl acknowledged the group's return to the event after they were forced to cancel a 2015 appearance and the remaining shows on a European tour when the singer suffered a leg fracture when he fell off the stage in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12 of that year.

UK rockers Florence And The Machine stepped in to fill the Foos slot at the 2015 edition of legendary UK festival. "I'm about two years late, I'm sorry," said Grohl as the band arrived on stage. "Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you something: for all of you who were here in 2015, I'm sorry I missed ya. But I watched that show on my laptop, as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful. And my friend Florence, got to headline that year and I'm very happy that that happened because, you know what, I thought she should have been headlining, anyway.

"And, as I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching the show on tv, she played a Foo Fighters song, man…wayyy better than we've ever played it. So I thought I'd come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence."

Grohl and the group then opened their 20-song set with the 2002 classic, "Times Like These", before delivering a masterful mix of tunes from their career, including the new single, "Run", from the forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold." Read more and stream the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Foo Fighters Music
