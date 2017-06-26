Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Kick Off Tour

The duo's 19-song set at the city's Chastain Park Amphitheater mixed new material alongside a pair of Buckingham tunes and Fleetwood Mac classics like "Little Lies," "You Make Loving Fun" and "Go Your Own Way."

Including the lead single, "In My World", Buckingham McVie delivered eight songs from their record, which originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

The Buckingham McVie summer tour, with guests The Wallflowers, currently has dates scheduled into mid-August. Watch some videos from the show here.