Metallica Streaming Live 'Battery' Video

The song was the opening track from the group's third album, "Master Of Puppets", which proved to be a turning point in Metallica's career, as their major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

The Chicago stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the final night before Metallica would enjoy a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

"When we go out and tour, we try and bring bands out that have either done well on their own or we get along with, or we just like their music," frontman James Hetfield tells ABC7 Chicago. "There's gotta be some connection. It's not, 'Oh, they're hot right now. Bring 'em out.' But you have a history with them, you get along really well. That's one of the main things about touring - just getting along with people. Maybe it happened in the old days, where there's fighting between bands and all this crap. But that's kind of… It's old hat.

"But as far as bands going out with us now, we've got Volbeat, who I think is really great, on some of the legs. Avenged Sevenfold is out. There's a band called Gojira, who we've had out quite a few times. And, yeah, they're good and they're heavy." Watch the video here.