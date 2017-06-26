Queen and Adam Lambert Rock Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel

The tune was the lead single to Queen's thirteenth studio album, "The Miracle." The song reached No.3 in the group's native UK, where it achieved silver status for sales of more than 200,00 copies, while the album topped the UK charts and earned platinum status for almost 500,000 in sales.

In addition to delivering "I Want It All" on the broadcast, the group also performed three other tracks for fans in attendance, including "Don't Stop Me Now", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", and Lambert's new solo single, "Two Fux", due for release on June 30.

Queen's appearance on the late night ABC program was to promote a summer tour of North America, which kicked off June 23 in Phoenix, AZ. Watch the videos and see the tour dates here.