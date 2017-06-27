Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video

The new 22 track new live package will be entitled "Live Beyond The Spheres" is scheduled to hit stores on July 7th in a both a standard 3-CD version and limited edition vinyl formats. Watch the new video here.

Guitarist Andre Olbrich had this to say, "We compiled one 'show' out of the best tracks from more than 40 live performances, recorded during our European tour in 2015. That's how we pinned down the most beautiful and atmospheric moments on this medium."

Live Beyond The Spheres Tracklist:

CD1

01. The Ninth Wave

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Nightfall

04. Prophecies

05. Tanelorn

06. The Last Candle

07. And Then There Was Silence

CD2

01. The Lord Of The Rings

02. Fly

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lost In The Twilight Hall

05. Imaginations From The Other Side

06. Into The Storm

07. Twilight Of The Gods

08. A Past And Future Secret

09. And The Story Ends

CD3

01. Sacred Worlds

02. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)

03. Valhalla

04. Wheel Of Time

05. Majesty

06. Mirror Mirror