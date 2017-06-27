Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
06-27-2017
.
Blind Guardian

Blind Guardian have released a new performance video for their track "Twilight Of The Gods" to promote the upcoming release of their first new live album in 14 years.

The new 22 track new live package will be entitled "Live Beyond The Spheres" is scheduled to hit stores on July 7th in a both a standard 3-CD version and limited edition vinyl formats. Watch the new video here.

Guitarist Andre Olbrich had this to say, "We compiled one 'show' out of the best tracks from more than 40 live performances, recorded during our European tour in 2015. That's how we pinned down the most beautiful and atmospheric moments on this medium."

Live Beyond The Spheres Tracklist:
CD1
01. The Ninth Wave
02. Banish From Sanctuary
03. Nightfall
04. Prophecies
05. Tanelorn
06. The Last Candle
07. And Then There Was Silence

CD2
01. The Lord Of The Rings
02. Fly
03. Bright Eyes
04. Lost In The Twilight Hall
05. Imaginations From The Other Side
06. Into The Storm
07. Twilight Of The Gods
08. A Past And Future Secret
09. And The Story Ends

CD3
01. Sacred Worlds
02. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)
03. Valhalla
04. Wheel Of Time
05. Majesty
06. Mirror Mirror

More Blind Guardian News

