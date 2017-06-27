|
Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
.
Blind Guardian have released a new performance video for their track "Twilight Of The Gods" to promote the upcoming release of their first new live album in 14 years. The new 22 track new live package will be entitled "Live Beyond The Spheres" is scheduled to hit stores on July 7th in a both a standard 3-CD version and limited edition vinyl formats. Watch the new video here. Guitarist Andre Olbrich had this to say, "We compiled one 'show' out of the best tracks from more than 40 live performances, recorded during our European tour in 2015. That's how we pinned down the most beautiful and atmospheric moments on this medium." Live Beyond The Spheres Tracklist: CD2 CD3
The new 22 track new live package will be entitled "Live Beyond The Spheres" is scheduled to hit stores on July 7th in a both a standard 3-CD version and limited edition vinyl formats. Watch the new video here.
Guitarist Andre Olbrich had this to say, "We compiled one 'show' out of the best tracks from more than 40 live performances, recorded during our European tour in 2015. That's how we pinned down the most beautiful and atmospheric moments on this medium."
Live Beyond The Spheres Tracklist:
CD2
CD3
• Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album
• Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
• Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring
• Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs
• Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming
• Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
• TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video
• Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced
• Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online
• Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart
• Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'
• Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue
• U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show
• As Paradise Falls Release 'Dead Message' Video
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Never Gets Old'
• Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV
• Gorilla Dancing To Flashdance Hit 'Maniac' Goes Viral
• Beyonce And Jay Z Reportedly Take New Born Twins Home
• Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant
• DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
• Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'
• Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants
• Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live
• Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.