Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album

In a new interview with the BBC, frontman Dave Grohl said, "We've made the biggest sounding Foo Fighter record we've ever made. I'm not just saying that. I said to Greg, 'I want to make a record that sounds like Motorhead doing Sgt. Pepper,' and he was like, 'OK.'

"So we recorded an 11-song record with him and honestly, I think it's going to take a lot of people by surprise. Every band says it's the best record they've ever made, but it's definitely the hugest thing we've ever done.

"For six months, I've been trying to keep this a secret and I can't wait for people to hear it because this is the first record I've ever been this proud to play for people."

Grohl added: "We have bunch of guests we haven't told anybody about. Some will really surprise you. There's one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world - and I'm not kidding. They sing back up on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we're not telling anyone who it is." Read more here.