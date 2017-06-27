|
Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album
.
(Gibson) Foo Fighters have announced Concrete and Gold, their first new album since 2014's Sonic Highways. It's out September 15 via Roswell/RCA. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and includes the recently released "Run" and recently teased "Lah Dee Da." In a new interview with the BBC, frontman Dave Grohl said, "We've made the biggest sounding Foo Fighter record we've ever made. I'm not just saying that. I said to Greg, 'I want to make a record that sounds like Motorhead doing Sgt. Pepper,' and he was like, 'OK.' "So we recorded an 11-song record with him and honestly, I think it's going to take a lot of people by surprise. Every band says it's the best record they've ever made, but it's definitely the hugest thing we've ever done. "For six months, I've been trying to keep this a secret and I can't wait for people to hear it because this is the first record I've ever been this proud to play for people." Grohl added: "We have bunch of guests we haven't told anybody about. Some will really surprise you. There's one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world - and I'm not kidding. They sing back up on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we're not telling anyone who it is." Read more here.
In a new interview with the BBC, frontman Dave Grohl said, "We've made the biggest sounding Foo Fighter record we've ever made. I'm not just saying that. I said to Greg, 'I want to make a record that sounds like Motorhead doing Sgt. Pepper,' and he was like, 'OK.'
"So we recorded an 11-song record with him and honestly, I think it's going to take a lot of people by surprise. Every band says it's the best record they've ever made, but it's definitely the hugest thing we've ever done.
"For six months, I've been trying to keep this a secret and I can't wait for people to hear it because this is the first record I've ever been this proud to play for people."
Grohl added: "We have bunch of guests we haven't told anybody about. Some will really surprise you. There's one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world - and I'm not kidding. They sing back up on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we're not telling anyone who it is." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album
• Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
• Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring
• Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs
• Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming
• Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
• TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video
• Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced
• Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online
• Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart
• Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'
• Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue
• U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show
• As Paradise Falls Release 'Dead Message' Video
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Never Gets Old'
• Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV
• Gorilla Dancing To Flashdance Hit 'Maniac' Goes Viral
• Beyonce And Jay Z Reportedly Take New Born Twins Home
• Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant
• DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
• Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'
• Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants
• Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live
• Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.