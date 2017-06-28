|
Chris Janson Releases 'Redneck Life' Video
.
(Radio.com) Chris Janson released a brand new music video for his track "Redneck Life." The song comes off his latest EP 'Fix a Drink,' which arrived earlier this month. In the video, Janson stands in full cameo by the bank of a slow-moving creek, while he names off all the "redneck" experiences that "chose him," such as cutoff jeans, cheap cigarettes, and hunting. "I believe in staying true to your roots, and I believe that if you're going to make music for a fan base," Janson told Rolling Stone. "I know as a listener, I want to be able to believe who I am listening to, and I am that kind of guy. No matter what the subject matter in my songs, in some form or facet I have lived, am living, or plan to be living that song." Watch "Redneck Life" here.
