|
U2's Adam Clayton Revealed Alcohol Troubles At MusiCares Award Ceremony
.
(Radio.com) U2 bassist Adam Clayton thanked his band and friends for the support they provided during his treatment and recovery for alcohol abuse four years ago during the MusiCares award ceremony on Monday night (June 26) in New York City, The rocker accepted the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his dedication to MusiCares MAP Fund, which offers musicians access to addiction recovery treatment. British record producer Chris Blackwell called Clayton someone who "lived through addiction and came out the other side, and has been courageous enough to admit it." Regarding his U2 bandmates, Clayton said, "I was lucky because I had three friends who could see what was going on and who loved me enough to take up the slack of my failing. Bono, The Edge, and Larry [Mullen] truly supported me before and after I entered recovery, and I am unreservedly grateful for their friendship, understanding and support." "We have a pact with each other," continued Clayton, "In our band, no one will be a casualty. We all come home, or none of us come home. No one will be left behind. Thank you for honoring that promise, and letting me be in your band." He added, "I'm an alcoholic, addict, but in some ways that devastating disease is what drove me towards this wonderful life I now have. It's just that I couldn't take my friend alcohol. At some point, I had to leave it behind and claim my full potential." Read more and watch Adam Clayton's speech here.
The rocker accepted the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his dedication to MusiCares MAP Fund, which offers musicians access to addiction recovery treatment.
British record producer Chris Blackwell called Clayton someone who "lived through addiction and came out the other side, and has been courageous enough to admit it."
Regarding his U2 bandmates, Clayton said, "I was lucky because I had three friends who could see what was going on and who loved me enough to take up the slack of my failing. Bono, The Edge, and Larry [Mullen] truly supported me before and after I entered recovery, and I am unreservedly grateful for their friendship, understanding and support."
"We have a pact with each other," continued Clayton, "In our band, no one will be a casualty. We all come home, or none of us come home. No one will be left behind. Thank you for honoring that promise, and letting me be in your band."
He added, "I'm an alcoholic, addict, but in some ways that devastating disease is what drove me towards this wonderful life I now have. It's just that I couldn't take my friend alcohol. At some point, I had to leave it behind and claim my full potential." Read more and watch Adam Clayton's speech here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star
• Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor
• Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Forwards Metal Blade Book
• Prong Announce New Album 'Zero Days'
• Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Add 18 Tracks To Album Reissue
• The Dead Daisies Announce Special Motorcycle Rally Shows
• Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release
• Europe Preview Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show
• David Bowie's Labyrinth Getting Limited Colored Vinyl Reissue
• Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Preview 'American Valhalla' Documentary
• The Ramones Stream 'Pinhead' Remix From 'Leave Home' Reissue
• Mr. Big, The Answer and Faster Pussycat Announce UK Tour
• Insatia Recruit Ex-Arch Enemy Star For New Video
• U2's Adam Clayton Revealed Alcohol Troubles At MusiCares Award Ceremony
• Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery
• The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1
• Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
• Nick Jonas Releases 'Remember I Told You' Video
• Mac Miller Shares Ariana Grande Birthday Message
• Chris Janson Releases 'Redneck Life' Video
• Justin Bieber Declares Drake The 'Best of Our Generation'
• Singled Out: Midnight Beach's Fantasy
• Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.