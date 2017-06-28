U2's Adam Clayton Revealed Alcohol Troubles At MusiCares Award Ceremony

The rocker accepted the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his dedication to MusiCares MAP Fund, which offers musicians access to addiction recovery treatment.

British record producer Chris Blackwell called Clayton someone who "lived through addiction and came out the other side, and has been courageous enough to admit it."

Regarding his U2 bandmates, Clayton said, "I was lucky because I had three friends who could see what was going on and who loved me enough to take up the slack of my failing. Bono, The Edge, and Larry [Mullen] truly supported me before and after I entered recovery, and I am unreservedly grateful for their friendship, understanding and support."

"We have a pact with each other," continued Clayton, "In our band, no one will be a casualty. We all come home, or none of us come home. No one will be left behind. Thank you for honoring that promise, and letting me be in your band."

He added, "I'm an alcoholic, addict, but in some ways that devastating disease is what drove me towards this wonderful life I now have. It's just that I couldn't take my friend alcohol. At some point, I had to leave it behind and claim my full potential." Read more and watch Adam Clayton's speech here.