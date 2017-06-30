Greta Van Fleet Announce Summer Headline Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 15th at The Basement in Columbus, OH and will be concluding on September 3rd in Nashville, TN at the High Watt.

The band has also announced a special one off show at the Viper Room in Los Angeles on July 25th as well as appearances at several music festivals including this year's Summerfest, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Rock Allegiance, Houston Open Air, and more.

Summer Tour Dates:

08/15 The Basement, Columbus, OH

08/16 Madison Live, Covington, KY (Cincinnati)

08/18 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH

08/19 Chameleon Club, Lancaster, PA

08/21 Great Scott, Allston, MA (Boston)

08/24 Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

08/25 Chandler Lobby & Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA

08/26 DC9, Washington, D.C.

08/28 Pour House Music Hall, Raleigh, NC

08/29 Visulite Theatre, Charlotte, NC

08/30 Earl Restaurant & Lounge, Atlanta, GA

08/31 Capone's, Johnson City, TN

09/03 High Watt, Nashville, TN

Music Festivals:

07/01 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

07/03 Nat'l Cherry Festival, Traverse City, MI

07/14 Red River Valley Fair, West Fargo, ND

09/30 WJJO - Sonic Boom Festival, Janesville, WI

10/01 Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY

10/07 Rock Allegiance, Camden, NJ

10/15 Houston Open Air, Houston, TX

10/21 Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

Other Dates:

07/25 The Viper Room, Los Angeles, CA (headlining)

09/02 Ballpark Village, St. Louis, MO (supporting The Struts)

10/6 Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY (supporting Hallstorm)