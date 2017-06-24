|
Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized (Week in Review)
.
Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) It was BBC. Music Day in the U.K. June 15 and it was marked by the unveiling of multiple Blue Plaques at places with musical significance including sites significant to the history of rock icons Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and more . The Blue Plaque have been used in Britain since the mid-1800s to denote the locations of significant events in the lives of the famous and influential. The Liverpool childhood homes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and the London flat lived in by Jimi Hendrix (previously occupied by composer Handel), are just some of the buildings marked in this way, and the Handel and Hendrix house even has its own tourism organization: HandelHendrix.org. For rock fans, Led Zeppelin are honored with two plaques including the location of their debut performance and the birthplace of John Bonham while three revolve around David Bowie. He has been honored with three plaques: in Soho, central London; Maidstone, Kent; and Hull. Soho's Trident Studios wasn't just about Bowie, though. It shut its doors in 1981, after recording some of the biggest names in music including the Bee Gees, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Lou Reed and Frank Zappa; The Beatles recorded "Hey Jude" there in 1968. The system has recently been expanded, but BBC English Regions controller David Holdsworth says: "It is hugely prestigious to receive a British Plaque Trust Blue Plaque, usually only around two are awarded each year. To mark BBC Music Day across BBC Local Radio with 47 blue plaques is a fitting way to commemorate our listeners' passion and pride for where they live and to celebrate our musical heritage." Read more including the list of sites - here.
