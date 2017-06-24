The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival (Week in Review)

Guitarist Doug Aldrich had this to say about the special set, "We are very, very, excited to be involved in the Woodstock Festival again this year. We will be performing with a sixty-piece orchestra!! It has been a big dream to do that! The Dead Daisies set list is going to be a one off special in the name of Peace & Freedom just for this show. Can't wait!!"

Woodstock Poland founder and president Jurek Owsiak added, "Woodstock 1969 became an incredible spark which inspired all freedom thinkers of the world to face their biggest challenge yet - striving to achieve freedom, independence, truth, and try to build a true fraternity of people across the globe."