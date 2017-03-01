Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP

The group has been touring hard in support of their successful 2015 comeback album "Immortalized" which came after a four year hiatus. Now the group is looking forward to a break before beginning work on their next album but Draiman reveals in an interview with Rock Antenne that they have been working on the acoustic project.

When asked about the long wait for a new studio album, David told them, "Well, the plan at this particular point in time is to take a little bit of time off, spend some time with our families, get some personal stuff done.

"We have an acoustic EP that we're working on. That's something we've wanted to do for years that we just never had the time or the opportunity to. So that we'll be working on in between our LP releases.

"And then probably 2018 we will head back into the studio to record the next record and hopefully have a release sometime in late 2018 and hit the road 2019 again." Watch the interview clip here.