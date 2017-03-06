KISS' Gene Simmons Preparing Box Set With 150 Unreleased Songs

Simmons spoke with Cantonrep.com and revealed "I can tell you I'm working on a box set that is gonna put together 150 songs that have never been released. That news is gonna be released soon."

When asked about the possibility of KISS recording a new album, he didn't sound hopeful or enthused with the idea, saying, "We're so busy touring around the world, and people in America might not know it, but we just came back from Japan, and we're going to Europe in May. We start in Moscow May 1.

"It's just tough to find the time to sit down for six months and do nothing but a record. I'm not inclined to go out there and work your ass off making something you're proud of and then to have everybody steal it and download it and file share it. That's not for me."