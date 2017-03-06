Travis Scott and Migos Quavo Release 'Fate of the Furious' Video

The video employs the Fast and Furious aesthetic with hot cars, explosions, and death-defying stunts. Footage for the video is interspersed with clips from the actual movie, featuring Vin Diesel.

Over the next few weeks, we'll hear more from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack: Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello recorded 'Hey Ma" which drops March 10. 'Good Life" featuring G-Eazy and Kehlani debuts March 17. Other artists on the soundtrack include Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Bassnectar, Lil Yachty, Jeremih and more. Check out the full tracklist and the new video here.