Bad Company Announce Reissues For Two Classic Albums
03-09-2017
Bad Company

(hennemusic) Bad Company have announced they are expanding their classic album reissue series with the May 26th release of 1976's "Run With The Pack" and 1977's "Burnin' Sky."

Following the 2015 series launch of their first two records - 1974's self-titled debut and 1975's "Straight Shooter" - the band are now set to deliver the next two albums in the catalogue as 2CD and 2LP sets.

Both projects will feature a remastered version of the original album as well as a second disc of bonus tracks presenting alternative versions of songs and previously unreleased tracks. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

