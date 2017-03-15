|
Mastodon Releasing New Video, Brent Returns To Game Of Thrones
Mastodon singer and guitarist Brent Hinds revealed in a new interview that he has filmed a cameo for the upcoming season of the hit HBO series "Games Of Thrones". Hinds broke the news during an appearance on of Jamey Jasta's podcast. He said, "I just came back from my second cameo Game of Thrones. This time, I had my broken leg and they were like 'you're doing the best zombie walk, we want you to come right towards the camera. I want you to drag this axe behind you.' I'm like a reborn, come to life wildling turning into a White Walker." This will be Hinds' second appearance on the show. He had previously appeared in the series along with his bandmates Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor during its fifth season. The band also shared the news that they will be releasing a new music video for their track "Show Yourself", on Thursday (March 16th). The song comes from their forthcoming album "Emperor Of Sand," which is set to hit stores on March 31st. They tweeted "Uh, this probably doesn't end well for us. 'Show Yourself' music video coming Thursday." The song can be streamed here.
