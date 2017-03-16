Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account

Adele's management banned her from using Twitter in 2015 after a few drunk tweeting episodes backfired, according to BBC News. But she had the last laugh. During her tour stop in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday (March 14th), she shared that she has a way to vent online even if it's not "official."

"I was looking on Twitter last night," she told the crowd. "They don't know I have a secret account. Well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they' I mean my management" (via British tabloid The Sun). Read more here.