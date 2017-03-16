Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account
03-16-2017
Adele

(Radio.com) Adele's fans have learned over the years that she can crack wise with the best of them, but that kind of behavior has gotten her in trouble with management when it comes to her social media accounts.

Adele's management banned her from using Twitter in 2015 after a few drunk tweeting episodes backfired, according to BBC News. But she had the last laugh. During her tour stop in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday (March 14th), she shared that she has a way to vent online even if it's not "official."

"I was looking on Twitter last night," she told the crowd. "They don't know I have a secret account. Well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they' I mean my management" (via British tabloid The Sun). Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

