Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

The band had this to say about the new song "We decided to skip spring entirely and go straight to summer. Our new single 'Feels Like Summer' from our forthcoming album (coming this summer) is out now in North America. Ex-US you'll see it up on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. by Friday" Stream it here.

The band are kicking off a busy year of touring at the Crush Music Showcase at the SXSW music festival tonight in Austin and have announced U.S. and Canadian dates that run through September.

They will also be headlining to Europe this fall for a trek that will begin on October 15th in Berlin at Kaboo and will wrap up at Wembley Area in London on October 27th.

Weezer Tour Dates:

3/17 - Austin, TX - Brazos Hall (Crush Music showcase)

3/18 - Austin, TX - Rachael Ray's Feedback Party

3/31 - Saskatoon, CAN - SaskTel Centre

4/2 - Winnipeg, CAN - MTS Centre

4/4 - Edmonton, CAN - Shaw Conference Center

4/5 - Calgary, CAN - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

4/6 - Dawson Creek, CAN - EnCana Events Centre

4/8 - Penticton, CAN - South Okanagan Event Centre

4/9 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/3 - West Palm Beach, FL - Sunfest 2017

5/4 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/12 - Charlotte, NC - 106.5 The End's Birthday Bash

5/14 - Columbia, MD - DC101 Kerfuffle 2017

5/19-21 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

5/28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

6/15 - Dover, DE - Dover International Speedway

6/16 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

6/24 - Mountain View, CA - ID10T Music Festival + Comic Conival

6/25 - Pasadena, CA - Arroyo Seco Weekend

7/14-16 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

8/18-20 - Oro-Medonte, CAN - The Big Feastival

9/15-16 - Del Mar, CA - KABOO

10/15 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

10/16 - Cologne, Germany - Ewerk

10/18 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

10/19 - Paris, France - Olympia

10/21 - Tilburg, Holland - O13

10/23 - Leeds, UK - Academy

10/24 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

10/25 - Manchester, UK - Apollo

10/27 - Birmingham, UK - Academy

10/27 - London, UK - Wembley Arena