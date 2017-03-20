|
Dave Chappelle Reflects On Prince's Death
.
(Radio.com) Dave Chappelle famously impersonated Prince on his Comedy Central series Chappelle's Show. In a rare, and wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, the comedian reflected on the musician's passing and his contribution to the artist community. "It's a hard thing to talk about," said Chapelle. "I looked up to him like everybody did. I didn't know him that well, but the times that we hung out were fun and very memorable and often funny. He was very generous with his advice, and he was very generous with his access. He let me see some of his process." "He fostered a community among artists," he continued. "He used to have these parties where we would go over to his house, and there would be all these musicians that I admired, and they'd just do these jam sessions in the basement. Everybody at the party was playing something. I think when he died there was the icon dying, but then there was this pillar in the community of people dying." Read more here.
