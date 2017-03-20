Gary Clark Jr To Rock The Tonight Show

03-20-2017

.

Gary Clark Jr. has announced two special performances this week including an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night, March 21st. The show airs on NBC at 11:35PM EST / PST and at 10:34PM CT. On Wednesday, Clark will be taking part in the live TimesTalks event which will be held at Florence Gould Hall.



Clark will also perform a selection of tracks from his brand new album Live North America 2016, which features several songs from The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.



He will also be a special guest at Eric Clapton's upcoming 50th anniversary shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 19th and 20th and at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 25 and 26.