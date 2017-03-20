Lonely Robot Stream New Song 'Everglow'

The It Bites, Frost*, Arena star will be releasing the new album on April 28th and Mitchell had the following to say about the lead track from the effort, : "Everglow is the first track I wrote for The Big Dream.

It encapsulates the still present feeling that despite being surrounded en masse, we are a synthesised society barely truthfully communicating with each other on a less than superficial, soap box sermon level. Everglow is the hopeful ray of light when the phones go away and the eyes finally make contact. Coming from me, that's almost ironic!" Listen here.