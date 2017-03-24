'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night

The film, which focuses on the band's farewell performance at San Francisco's Winterland in October 1974 is scheduled to be shown on April 20 at 7 p.m. local time, reports Rolling Stone.

The feature will also include a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the Grateful Dead's May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which features interviews with fans who attended the show. An excerpt from the upcoming authorized Dead documentary Long Strange Trip will also be shown. Read more here.