'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night
03-24-2017
.
Grateful Dead

(Radio.com) Deadheads are in for a treat on April 20 when the Fathom Events screening of the Grateful Dead Movie returns to theaters across the nation. This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 concert film and as a result, fans will get additional material to watch on the big screen.

The film, which focuses on the band's farewell performance at San Francisco's Winterland in October 1974 is scheduled to be shown on April 20 at 7 p.m. local time, reports Rolling Stone.

The feature will also include a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the Grateful Dead's May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which features interviews with fans who attended the show. An excerpt from the upcoming authorized Dead documentary Long Strange Trip will also be shown. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

