All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video
(Radio.com) All Time Low released their new music video for "Last Young Renegade". The song is the title track to the group's forthcoming studio album, which is set to be released on June 2nd. On the way to a show, lead singer Alex Gaskarth stops at a red light where he spots a young couple trying to fix the woman's car engine. Their loving relationship comes across in the way the man teases her and how she jumps into his arms to share a sweet moment. Gaskarth smiles, but can't dawdle long because he's got music to play. Once he gets to the club, All Time Low take the stage and launch into their song while the video flashes back to the couple Gaskarth saw earlier and the wild night they have out in Los Angeles. The evening comes full circle when they stumble into All Time Low's show at the end. "It's sort of a symbol for the whole record, Alex Gaskarth tells Radio.com of the album's title and song. "We looked at the record as kind of a story--and I always hesitate to say it's a concept record--I don't think it's a full fleshed out concept--but there is an over-arching theme and a lot of threads that connect the songs together through these characters. It was a device for me to be able to comfortably write about some things that I'm not as comfortable talking about openly. The Last Young Renegade became a symbol for those characters--it's all of us. It's me in a lot of ways. It's the guys, our fans. What I love is that when you listen to a record you try to relate it to the artist and who's singing it to you but at the end of the day the songs take on their own meanings. I know all my favorite songs' I have my own meanings to what I think the songs are about and how they apply to me. So I think The Last Young Renegade is me, it's the fan, the listener, anyone you want it to be. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
