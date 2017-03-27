Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video
03-27-2017
.
All Time Low

(Radio.com) All Time Low released their new music video for "Last Young Renegade". The song is the title track to the group's forthcoming studio album, which is set to be released on June 2nd.

On the way to a show, lead singer Alex Gaskarth stops at a red light where he spots a young couple trying to fix the woman's car engine. Their loving relationship comes across in the way the man teases her and how she jumps into his arms to share a sweet moment. Gaskarth smiles, but can't dawdle long because he's got music to play.

Once he gets to the club, All Time Low take the stage and launch into their song while the video flashes back to the couple Gaskarth saw earlier and the wild night they have out in Los Angeles. The evening comes full circle when they stumble into All Time Low's show at the end.

"It's sort of a symbol for the whole record, Alex Gaskarth tells Radio.com of the album's title and song. "We looked at the record as kind of a story--and I always hesitate to say it's a concept record--I don't think it's a full fleshed out concept--but there is an over-arching theme and a lot of threads that connect the songs together through these characters. It was a device for me to be able to comfortably write about some things that I'm not as comfortable talking about openly. The Last Young Renegade became a symbol for those characters--it's all of us. It's me in a lot of ways. It's the guys, our fans. What I love is that when you listen to a record you try to relate it to the artist and who's singing it to you but at the end of the day the songs take on their own meanings. I know all my favorite songs' I have my own meanings to what I think the songs are about and how they apply to me. So I think The Last Young Renegade is me, it's the fan, the listener, anyone you want it to be. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

All Time Low Music, DVDs, Books and more

All Time Low T-shirts and Posters

More All Time Low News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video

All Time Low Reveal Inspiration For 'Dirty Laundry'

All Time Low Announce Young Renegades Tour

All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade'

All Time Low Release New Single and Video 'Dirty Laundry'

All Time Low Release 'Take Cover' Video

All Time Low Release Live 'Something's Gotta Give' Video

All Time Low Announce Straight To DVD II Documentary

Blink-182, A Day To Remember, All Time Low, All American Rejects Tour

All Time Low Release 'Missing You' Video


More Stories for All Time Low

All Time Low Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness- Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online- Wx-Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets Time In Band- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report- Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses- John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness

Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs

Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup

Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian

Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Poison's Rikki Rockett Looks Back At Band's Early Days

Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive

Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience

All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report

Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses

John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About

Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix

Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran Soothes Crying Baby In Viral Video

PartyNextDoor Remixes Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like'

Travis Scott Releases 'Birds in the Trap' Short Film

Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track

Chance The Rapper Shows Up At Third Grade Class's Career Day

Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'

Desiigner Releases New Track Called 'Holy Ghost'

Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.