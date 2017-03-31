George Michael Burial Location Revealed

The funeral has been in the planning stages since Michael's postmortem came in on March 7, but the family kept the date of the funeral private to prevent fans from flocking to the intimate service.

Michael died on Christmas day at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. The senior coroner of Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, determined that Michael died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver." Read more here.