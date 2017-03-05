Kevin Gates Reportedly Being Released From Jail (Week in Review)

The victim, Miranda Dixon, admitted that she first pulled on his pants. "I was trying to get his attention for my friend," she said. But the second time she did it, he kicked her.

Gates defended his actions by claiming the fan touched him without consent, but the court criticized the level of his response. His wife, Dreka Gates, posted an alternative angle of the incident on Instagram, and called into question Dixon's version of events.