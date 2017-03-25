Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online (Week in Review)

Mastodon

Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Mastodon delivered the live debut of three tracks from their forthcoming album, "Emperor Of Sand", during a March 17 performance at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX, and video from the event has surfaced online.

The group's first live show supporting the project opened with the lead single, "Sultan's Curse", and also featured concert debuts of follow-up tracks "Show Yourself" and "Andromeda" alongside a mix of classic tunes.

Due March 31, Mastodon will launch the record on a spring tour of North America in Missoula, MT on April 14 with guests Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles.

The band recorded their seventh album with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. Watch the videos from the SXSW show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

