Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz' (Week in Review)

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett worked with an array of big names, including Vince Staples, Pusha T, Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Carly Simon, D.R.A.M., Popcaan, Kelela, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Kali Uchis, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. In January, they released their collaboration with UK singer Benjamin Clementine, "Hallelujah Money."

To accompanying today's announcement the group released a six-minute animated film which features portions of four new tracks: "Saturnz Barz" in full, plus portions of "Ascension" featuring Vince Staples, "Andromeda" featuring D.R.A.M. and "We Got The Power," which features Jehnny Beth. Check out the new music and visuals from Gorillaz - here.